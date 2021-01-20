Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Shares Gap Down to $0.83

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.83, but opened at $0.76. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 484,642 shares.

ONTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 161.10% and a negative net margin of 11,997.55%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 284,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule product candidates to treat cancer. Its product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with higher-risk MDS; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with lower risk MDS.

