Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Given New $34.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 74.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OMER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.65. Omeros has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $25.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 306,684 shares during the last quarter. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.