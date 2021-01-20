Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
