Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Short Interest Up 18.9% in December

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 15th total of 8,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,855.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after buying an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,381,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 987,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,897,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,018,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

