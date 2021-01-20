Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.02. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

