OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 92,745 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 92,745 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $52.15. 6,508,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,471,564. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

