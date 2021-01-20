OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,874 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. 19,747,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,586,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

