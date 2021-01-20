OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,604 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.12% of CarMax worth $18,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,470,000 after buying an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $1,369,933.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,600,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,599 shares of company stock worth $21,382,500. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Shares of KMX stock traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,507. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $116.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.