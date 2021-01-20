OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 7,720 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,120,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,001 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,955,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,130 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,492,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,908,000 after purchasing an additional 75,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,231,000 after purchasing an additional 158,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,874,000 after purchasing an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.