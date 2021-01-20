OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 71 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,953,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 158.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,771,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,058,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,183. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.87. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $382.86.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

