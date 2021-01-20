OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 567 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE AON traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $209.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,777. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.