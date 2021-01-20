OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,312 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Starbucks by 51.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,255,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,709. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $107.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market cap of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

