OLD National Bancorp IN Has $46.69 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 84,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $274,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,550,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,120.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,178.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3,170.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.87.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

