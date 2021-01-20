OLD National Bancorp IN Has $4.14 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,610 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Security Asset Management acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200-day moving average is $71.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

