OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $285.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.65 and a 200-day moving average of $284.71. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

