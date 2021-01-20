OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.01 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

