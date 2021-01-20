OLD National Bancorp IN Has $10.30 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Target were worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Target by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 328,437 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,703,000 after buying an additional 928,437 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Target by 27.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,484,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,692,000 after purchasing an additional 321,139 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 204.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 470,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 315,851 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Target by 132.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $37,993,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

NYSE TGT traded down $6.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,225,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

