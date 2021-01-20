OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 612 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.46% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $122,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. The stock had a trading volume of 134,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,794. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

