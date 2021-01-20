Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $245,330.60 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
OKTA traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.09. 979,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 0.99.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.
