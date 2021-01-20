Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $245,330.60 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OKTA traded up $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.09. 979,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,923. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of -136.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.80.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

