OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches Market Cap of $5.62 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and $6.00 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00012571 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00050619 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00120231 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00073629 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00254829 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,567.78 or 0.95712023 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

