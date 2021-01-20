Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 6,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 83,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 147.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 125,482 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 25.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OCUL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.51. 8,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

