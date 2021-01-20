Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.11. Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 11,761 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27. The stock has a market cap of C$88.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OBE.TO) (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$77.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post -2.4390551 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Brydson sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total value of C$31,693.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 358,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,923.72.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

