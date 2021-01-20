OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on OBIC Co.,Ltd. in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.49.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

