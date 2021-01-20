Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,407,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,494,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Oasis Petroleum worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,493 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 47.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,541,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 50.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,060,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 354,898 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 771,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 355,600 shares during the period.

OAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.58.

Shares of OAS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

