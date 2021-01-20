Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $222.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post $222.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $222.04 million to $223.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $856.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.10 million to $857.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Truist increased their price target on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,408,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,796,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock valued at $67,815,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

