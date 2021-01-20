Oak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $456.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $474.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.