Oak Asset Management LLC Has $4.59 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,672 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 2.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 135,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDX opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

