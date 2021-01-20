Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,245 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

