Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 57.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 20.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXR opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

