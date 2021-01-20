Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $10.00. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 16,151 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

