Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.05

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $10.00. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 16,151 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
