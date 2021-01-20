Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$57.00

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.71.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) stock opened at C$68.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$63.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of C$34.80 and a one year high of C$70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$38.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.43.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR.TO) (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 2.2399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

