NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $13.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.62.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.81 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,141.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

