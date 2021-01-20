Nuggets (NUG) Hits Market Capitalization of $685,467.69

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $685,467.69 and approximately $280.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00051349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00119836 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00073993 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00256029 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,435.64 or 0.95765578 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Nuggets Coin Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.