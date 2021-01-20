NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $134.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.28. 685,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,211. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 885.73 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.96. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $182.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,938 shares of company stock worth $44,561,866. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in NovoCure by 131.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in NovoCure by 31.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NovoCure by 29.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NovoCure by 11.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,003 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

