Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Novanta were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,974 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,741 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $811,616.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $571,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,790,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,336. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.73.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

