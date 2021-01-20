NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Trading Up 13.9%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s stock price shot up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 6,037,841 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,854,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.50.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 309.15% and a negative net margin of 122.78%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 649.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes non-antibiotic anti-infective products to address therapeutic needs of the anti-infective market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx for the aesthetic dermatology market; and NeutroPhase for the wound care market.

