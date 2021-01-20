Northstar Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,265 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.54.

UNP opened at $215.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

