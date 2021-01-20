Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after acquiring an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after purchasing an additional 168,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 575,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.06. 5,155,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,804,072. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

