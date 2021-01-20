Northstar Advisory Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,028,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,169,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after acquiring an additional 140,901 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 98,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 149.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 47,867 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%.

