Northstar Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.04. The company had a trading volume of 19,771,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,600. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $420.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

