Northstar Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,093 iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.38. 12,807,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,992,062. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.29. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.