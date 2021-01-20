Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFBK. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $708.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.73. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 301.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 11.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.