Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.49.
In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $2,625,317.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.29, for a total transaction of $107,019.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,497 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
