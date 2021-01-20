Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.37

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 151468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.49 million and a PE ratio of -23.57.

Northern Graphite Co. (NGC.V) (CVE:NGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada. The company was formerly known as Industrial Minerals Canada Inc and changed its name to Northern Graphite Corporation in March 2010.

