Northcoast Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.50. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

NYSE:OC opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $84.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $69.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $213,638.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

