North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR) Trading Down 22.2%

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) (CVE:NAR)’s stock price fell 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 242,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 80,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.86.

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (NAR.V) Company Profile (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Northwest Territories.

