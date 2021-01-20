North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.25 Million

Brokerages predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce $125.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $143.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full-year sales of $420.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $506.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $555.72 million, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,220,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after buying an additional 284,400 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 98,672 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 517,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 271,588 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,078,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 424,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,053. The firm has a market cap of $330.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.62%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

