Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.
NHYDY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
