Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

NHYDY opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

