Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $249.84 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

