Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 386.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 311,178 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.14% of Norfolk Southern worth $93,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.84. 19,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.92.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

