Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Bought by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Nordstrom makes up about 0.7% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

